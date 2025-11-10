Novare Capital Management LLC Has $29.72 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.4% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,277 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.04.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.39 and its 200 day moving average is $219.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

