RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Takes $20.60 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 93,885 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $20,597,000. Amazon.com comprises about 8.7% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.04.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

