Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 43,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 89.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 3,106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,173,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.9% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 481,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $105,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 37,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.04.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $244.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

