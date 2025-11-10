Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $297.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.58.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $295.23 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $201.54 and a fifty-two week high of $310.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.65. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The business had revenue of $789.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total transaction of $1,839,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,151.50. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,850.92. The trade was a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,684,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,241,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $384,265,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $281,351,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 111.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,508,000 after buying an additional 969,905 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

