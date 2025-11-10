Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) vs. Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Head to Head Review

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Interactive Strength shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Interactive Strength shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Interactive Strength alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Interactive Strength and Royal Caribbean Cruises”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Strength $5.38 million 1.04 -$34.93 million ($34.83) -0.08 Royal Caribbean Cruises $17.44 billion 4.01 $2.88 billion $14.87 17.22

Royal Caribbean Cruises has higher revenue and earnings than Interactive Strength. Interactive Strength is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Caribbean Cruises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Interactive Strength and Royal Caribbean Cruises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Strength -310.22% -202.21% -44.30% Royal Caribbean Cruises 23.33% 44.68% 10.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Interactive Strength and Royal Caribbean Cruises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Strength 1 0 0 2 3.00 Royal Caribbean Cruises 0 4 19 1 2.88

Interactive Strength currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 455.56%. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus target price of $326.86, suggesting a potential upside of 27.62%. Given Interactive Strength’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Interactive Strength is more favorable than Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Risk and Volatility

Interactive Strength has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Royal Caribbean Cruises beats Interactive Strength on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interactive Strength

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Strength Inc., doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance. It also provides video on-demand classes, and personal training and expert health coaching services. The company sells its products through retail stores, as well as online. Interactive Strength Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.