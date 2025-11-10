Midwest Trust Co Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 489.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,609,000 after buying an additional 1,132,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,211,000 after acquiring an additional 988,955 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,135,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,394,000 after acquiring an additional 747,194 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 341.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 806,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,832,000 after acquiring an additional 623,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 104.4% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 744,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,916,000 after purchasing an additional 380,049 shares during the period.

IVW opened at $121.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.15. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $126.61. The company has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

