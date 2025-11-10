Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 214 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 550.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 52 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $657.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $588.03 and its 200-day moving average is $567.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $834.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

