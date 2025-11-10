Midwest Trust Co Invests $15.20 Million in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,198,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 791,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,615,000 after acquiring an additional 160,820 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 11.2% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cintas by 9.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $185.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.39 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.10.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.