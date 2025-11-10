Midwest Trust Co Takes $12.07 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 215,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,074,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $30.56 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $46.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.