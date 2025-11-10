Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 177 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 82.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $368.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $370.00.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC set a $295.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $7,671,326.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at $40,343,574.81. The trade was a 15.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

