Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 2,896 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 102.3% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 558,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,777,000 after buying an additional 282,194 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 357,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after acquiring an additional 224,424 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 691,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,662,000 after acquiring an additional 185,360 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 806,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,758,000 after acquiring an additional 173,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gimbal Financial bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,711,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $136.43 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $139.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.