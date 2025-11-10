Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 235.3% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 363.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ABNB opened at $120.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.87. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $156.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $281,199.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,850,752.80. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $28,135,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 704,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,932,668.30. This represents a 25.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,446,760 shares of company stock valued at $179,726,429. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.