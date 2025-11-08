York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

York Water Price Performance

York Water stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.74. York Water has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

York Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.2192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YORW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of York Water in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of York Water

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YORW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of York Water by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in York Water by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in York Water during the first quarter worth $263,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of York Water by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the second quarter valued at $385,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

