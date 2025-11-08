Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC is Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.9% of Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,829,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,075,000 after buying an additional 2,622,796 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,453 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 38,896,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,537 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,373,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,174,000 after acquiring an additional 283,721 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 12,781,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,825,000 after purchasing an additional 969,442 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $39.51.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

