Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.434-0.434 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.3 billion-$9.3 billion.

Shares of Seiko Epson stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analysts forecast that Seiko Epson will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEKEY. Zacks Research upgraded Seiko Epson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Nomura Securities raised Seiko Epson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seiko Epson has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

