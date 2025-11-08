MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $7.50 Million in Pioneer Acquisition I Corp $PACHU

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:PACHU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at $600,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at $700,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Pioneer Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at $1,101,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at $2,762,000.

Get Pioneer Acquisition I alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pioneer Acquisition I from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

Pioneer Acquisition I Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PACHU opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07. Pioneer Acquisition I Corp has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Pioneer Acquisition I Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated as an exempted company under the laws of the Cayman Islands on August 28, 2024, which will seek to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:PACHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.