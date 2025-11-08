Genius Sports’ (GENI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Macquarie reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim set a $16.00 price target on Genius Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Arete initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

NYSE GENI opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.24 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. Genius Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,244,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,590 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 9,269,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,788,000 after buying an additional 1,346,087 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 9,191,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,595,000 after buying an additional 806,233 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,813,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,257,000 after buying an additional 107,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 6,811,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,838,000 after buying an additional 215,384 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

