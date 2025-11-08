MMCAP International Inc. SPC Sells 8,919,795 Shares of Ur Energy Inc $URG

MMCAP International Inc. SPC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,004,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,919,795 shares during the period. Ur Energy comprises about 1.3% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in Ur Energy were worth $9,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Ur Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,265,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372,738 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its holdings in Ur Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 12,295,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 439,074 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Ur Energy by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 12,172,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194,631 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ur Energy by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,902,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 797,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ur Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,237,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 202,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ur Energy alerts:

Ur Energy Stock Down 2.4%

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. Ur Energy Inc has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $466.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Ur Energy in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Ur Energy from $2.70 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ur Energy in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.15 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Ur Energy from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Ur Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on URG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathy E. Walker sold 74,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $98,639.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 555,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,708.80. This trade represents a 11.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 213,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $374,349.50. Following the sale, the director owned 84,179 shares in the company, valued at $147,313.25. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 739,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,643. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ur Energy

(Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ur Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.