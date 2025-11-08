Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,787 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 29.6% of Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $60.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

