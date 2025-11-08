Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 761.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 259.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,000. This represents a 84.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,268.95. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,602 shares of company stock valued at $529,579. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $47.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

