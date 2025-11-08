Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 94.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 56,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,722 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

NYSE:UNP opened at $221.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

