Unum Group $UNM Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,816,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,814,000 after purchasing an additional 264,268 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,139 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,775,000 after buying an additional 191,572 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Unum Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,537,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,143,000 after buying an additional 159,084 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Unum Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,482,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,235,000 after buying an additional 51,750 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Unum Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of UNM opened at $78.07 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

