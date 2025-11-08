S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Stock Position Decreased by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 84.6% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $495.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $502.04 and a 200-day moving average of $516.17.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $538.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $612.38.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

