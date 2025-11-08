Savant Capital LLC Has $9.28 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $111,133,000. Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 439,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,448,000 after purchasing an additional 196,461 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,463,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,780,000 after purchasing an additional 134,525 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 298,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,163 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 801.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 115,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 103,001 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $130.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.94. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $94.88 and a 52 week high of $133.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

