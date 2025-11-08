Savant Capital LLC Has $12.48 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,757 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $4,253,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,867.04. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock valued at $294,365,034 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $134.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.66 and its 200 day moving average is $119.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

