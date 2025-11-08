Malaga Cove Capital LLC Invests $298,000 in Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Loar by 204.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Loar by 5,286.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Loar by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Loar by 13.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Loar in the first quarter worth about $219,000.

Get Loar alerts:

Loar Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of LOAR opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.98 and a beta of 0.19. Loar Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $99.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Loar had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 9.82%.The firm had revenue of $123.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Loar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Loar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Loar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Get Our Latest Report on LOAR

About Loar

(Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.