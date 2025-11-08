Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Raises Holdings in B2Gold Corp. $BTG

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,899 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in B2Gold by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 64,838,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,789,000 after buying an additional 12,419,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,099,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,524,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 23.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,791,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 33.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,849,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,857 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Price Performance

B2Gold stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.44.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. B2Gold’s revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on B2Gold from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

