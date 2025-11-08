Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. trimmed its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 133.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 43.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCLH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.74.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Harry Sommer purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 720,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,882.56. This represents a 3.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kempa purchased 10,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $197,066.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 369,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,844,092.56. This trade represents a 2.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 49,035 shares of company stock valued at $912,121 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NCLH opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

