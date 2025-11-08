Nvwm LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust $FXE

Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,785,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $3,897,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1,839.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 53.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of FXE stock opened at $106.67 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12-month low of $94.08 and a 12-month high of $110.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.68 million, a P/E ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.66 and its 200 day moving average is $106.78.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.