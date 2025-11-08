Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 881,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68,986 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $22,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 76,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 177.3% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 338,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 216,160 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.4% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 145,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $30.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $33.31.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

