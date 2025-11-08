Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 194,613 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,613 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $12,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,491,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,147,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,057,000 after purchasing an additional 748,311 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 158.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 782,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,791,000 after purchasing an additional 479,460 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 185.1% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 694,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,360,000 after purchasing an additional 450,882 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,710,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,848,000 after purchasing an additional 382,544 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.90 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average is $50.86.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

