Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,347 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $13,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 540.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,845,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620,373 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,214,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 982,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,646,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 77.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 698,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,342,000 after acquiring an additional 305,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,472,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $112.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.37. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $113.52.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

