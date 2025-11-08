Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,409 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,409 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $13,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FLQM opened at $55.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $59.07.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

