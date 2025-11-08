Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF $PSP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $13,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSP. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,487,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 37,682 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSP stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.57. The company has a market capitalization of $321.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.33.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

