William Blair Issues Positive Estimate for ThredUp Earnings

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) – William Blair upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of ThredUp in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for ThredUp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TDUP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ThredUp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of TDUP opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.27 million, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.70.

In other ThredUp news, Director Coretha M. Rushing sold 105,000 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $1,136,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 148,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,491.54. The trade was a 41.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Nova bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 368,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,197.20. This trade represents a 21.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

