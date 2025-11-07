Roth Capital Has Weak Outlook for Energy Vault Q3 Earnings

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Energy Vault in a report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Energy Vault’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Energy Vault’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NRGV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Energy Vault from $0.50 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Energy Vault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1.67.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

NRGV opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.94. Energy Vault has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.56.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.18 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 279.38% and a negative return on equity of 96.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGV. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Vault by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC grew its position in Energy Vault by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Vault by 19.0% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Vault

In other Energy Vault news, CEO Robert Piconi acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 20,199,884 shares in the company, valued at $61,003,649.68. This represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dylan Hixon acquired 20,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 900,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,124.80. This trade represents a 2.27% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 132,400 shares of company stock worth $288,130 and sold 200,000 shares worth $584,000. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

Further Reading

