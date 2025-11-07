Brian Halligan Sells 235 Shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) Director Brian Halligan sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.30, for a total transaction of $115,925.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 513,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,292,777.80. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 21st, Brian Halligan sold 8,265 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.98, for a total value of $3,694,289.70.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total value of $4,305,420.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total value of $3,823,640.00.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $395.85 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $375.01 and a one year high of $881.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,948.13, a P/E/G ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $476.80 and its 200-day moving average is $528.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. Evercore ISI set a $500.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $465.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 481.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,881.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 10.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 67,700.0% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

