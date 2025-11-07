Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TSHA

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,144.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.26%. The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSHA. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities set a $8.00 target price on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Shares of TSHA opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.51.

In related news, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,006,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,797.97. The trade was a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 81.8% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,640,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 51.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 50.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

