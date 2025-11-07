Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 543 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $214.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $220.49.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

