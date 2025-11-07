Sigma Planning Corp Sells 261 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 18.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.40.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $281.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%.The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

