Huntington National Bank Sells 425 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $138.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $142.21. The company has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.21.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

