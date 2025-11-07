Eukles Asset Management Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Eukles Asset Management cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 4.0% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,579,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,289,000 after purchasing an additional 973,250 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,629,000 after buying an additional 493,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after buying an additional 208,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6%

IWF stock opened at $472.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $493.00. The company has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $467.32 and a 200-day moving average of $432.05.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

