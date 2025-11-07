Ethos Financial Group LLC Sells 19,130 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Ethos Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 81.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,130 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,696.1% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 116,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,929,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $485.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $479.52 and a 200-day moving average of $445.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.