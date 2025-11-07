Itron, Inc. $ITRI Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 33,623 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $14,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Itron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,310,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $242,076,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Itron by 18.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 929,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,313,000 after buying an additional 144,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 129.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 732,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,713,000 after acquiring an additional 413,487 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Itron by 15.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 384,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,244,000 after acquiring an additional 50,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 6.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 362,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.06.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%.The company had revenue of $581.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $68,544.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,577.24. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,076,652.14. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,037 shares of company stock worth $380,566 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice cut Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $145.00 price objective on Itron and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

