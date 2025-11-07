Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC is Geometric Wealth Advisors’ Largest Position

Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,036,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,734 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 43.0% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors owned about 0.82% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $288,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,633,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,829,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,075,000 after buying an additional 2,622,796 shares in the last quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,747,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12,866.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 2,191,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,216 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $39.51.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

