Excalibur Management Corp Sells 492 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Excalibur Management Corp lessened its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,725 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 121.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in FedEx by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $258.85 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $308.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.92 and a 200 day moving average of $229.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $274.00 target price (down previously from $284.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.