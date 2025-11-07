Claro Advisors LLC Sells 433 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,315,000 after purchasing an additional 32,376 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,975,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,095,000 after buying an additional 90,129 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,539,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,552,000 after buying an additional 418,656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after buying an additional 84,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,418,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61,235 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG stock opened at $165.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $172.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.45.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.2487 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

