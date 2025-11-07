Argus Raises Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target to $23.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Argus from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $219,661.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,246.04. The trade was a 31.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald A. Colvin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $683,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 148,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,275.16. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 201,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,022 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 7,293.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,083,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,500,000 after buying an additional 3,041,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,732,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,384,000 after buying an additional 76,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

