AMETEK, Inc. $AME Holdings Decreased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 628.6% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 129.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 57.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $197.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.69. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $204.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. TD Cowen raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. This trade represents a 39.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

