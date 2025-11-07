Equity Residential $EQR Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,253,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,496 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $152,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $630,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 256,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 10.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $78.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.09.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $782.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 91.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equity Residential

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.